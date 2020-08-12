Rose J. Twork, age 95, passed peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Muskegon, Michigan, surrounded by her loving children.
Rose was born in Munising, Michigan, on July 16, 1925, to Thomas and Catherine Mikos, and grew up in Ravenna, Michigan, graduating from Ravenna High in 1943, valedictorian of her class. In 1955, Rose married John J. Twork, who was a manager of F.W. Woolworth stores, which took the couple to Chicago, where they became the parents of five children, and on to Danville, Illinois, where they lived for 50 years. There they were active at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, where they ran the baptism class for 22 years and were involved with RCIA and rosary. In 2013, the couple moved back to Michigan, where they lived at The Villages at the Pines, and where Rose lived at Grand Pines Assisted Living Facility.
Rose served as a secretary in federal housing in Muskegon prior to marriage and later to the Chief of Fiscal Services at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Danville for many years.
Rose loved and was so proud of her children and grandchildren, and recently great-grandbabies. Rose’s devotion to family and home were evident throughout her life as she encouraged her children in their studies and other endeavors, cooked delicious and healthy meals, sewed, gardened and canned, worked tirelessly to keep house, and baked beautiful Christmas cookies. She enjoyed writing letters, quilting and crocheting, and just about everyone close to her now requires kitchen scrubbies like she made to wash their dishes.
Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 ½ years, John J. Twork, who has been waiting for her to dance again with him in Heaven since January 2015; by her sisters and brothers: Stephen Mikos, Anna (Linol) Mullen, Charlie (Emma) Mikos, John Mikos and Mary (John) Bialik, all of Muskegon or Ravenna, Michigan; and by many brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
Her memory will live on in her five children and their spouses, all of whom survive: Thomas (Diane) Twork of Grand Haven, Michigan, Rosemary (Richard) Bryniarski of Homer Glen, Illinois, Mary (Scott) Davis of Massillon, Ohio, Catherine (John) Provenza of Mount Prospect, Illinois, and John (Kathy) Twork of Bloomington, Illinois. Rose’s unconditional love will live on in the hearts of her 12 grandchildren: Christopher (Lacie) Davis, Rebecca (Mitchell) Davis Corlett, John Henry Bryniarski, John Paul Provenza, John (Kayleigh) Twork, Julie Provenza, Kevin (Richelle) Davis, Michael Davis and Matthew Moore, Michael (Sasha Babicki) Bryniarski, Kristen (Ben Blaney) Twork, Joseph Provenza, and Anna Bryniarski. They, in turn, will pass on the integrity, devotion and love learned from their Gramma Rose to their children: Akaelyn, Emma, Olivia, Colin, Benjamin, Sophia, triplet girls due mid-October, and those yet to come.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church (920 Fulton St., Grand Haven, MI 49417) with Father Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 11 a.m., with recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. (Church capacity is limited and social distancing will be in place. The family respectfully asks that all in attendance wear a mask, and understands that for many the risk of exposure may be too great to be in attendance.) Private burial will be at St. Catherine Cemetery in Ravenna, Michigan. Contributions in Rose’s memory may be made to St. Catherine’s Cemetery Cross Fund (PO Box 216, Ravenna, MI 49451) or to vascular dementia research at CureAlz.Org. Please share a memory or sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
