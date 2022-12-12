Rose M. Benes, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Heartwood Lodge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Schwartz as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the Mass at church. Memorials to St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church are appreciated. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.