Rose M. Benes, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born to Peter and Sophia (Zmuda) Lach; and married John R. Benes on February 5, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2000.
Rose graduated from Grand Haven High School and was a member of St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church. She worked for many years at the Grand Haven Tribune. Rose was a wonderful cook, loved to knit, crochet, polka dance and square dancing, and most of all loved spending time with her family. Her other interests were watching Andy Griffith, The Waltons, Food Network, Home & Garden TV and rooting for the Detroit Tigers.
