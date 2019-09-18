Rose Marie Hitsman, age 69, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at home. She was born April 10, 1950, in Niles, Michigan, to Robert J. and Ruby Louella (Cain) Yahne; and she married Gordon Lee Hitsman on October 21, 1967, in Grand Haven.
Rose loved cooking, sewing, flower gardening, reading, and most of all spending time with her family.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Gordon Lee Hitsman of Grand Haven; two daughters, Malissa (Donald) Cook of Spring Lake and Brenda Twa of Grand Haven; two sons, Jack (Krista) Hitsman of Grand Haven and Gordon Paul (Jamie) Hitsman of Muskegon; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Roberta (Gilbert) Rich of Muskegon; her brother, Thomas Yahne of Muskegon; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Sharon Nabola.
A memorial service for Rose will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
