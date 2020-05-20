Rosella “Rose” Dawn Anderson, age 85 of Grand Haven, passed away from natural causes on Monday, May 4, 2020 at a local nursing home.
She was born on July 5, 1934 in Muskegon, MI to the late Alfred A. and Elizabeth (Eden) Owens. Rose gave her life to the Lord at an early age and was a life-long member of the Salvation Army in Grand Haven where, when she was 15, she met her future husband, Edward W. Anderson. One month after her 18th birthday on August 23, 1952, they were married and enjoyed 63 years together before he passed away in 2015.
