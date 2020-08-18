Rosella “Rose” Dawn Anderson, age 85 of Grand Haven, passed away from natural causes on Monday, May 4, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born July 5, 1934, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Alfred A. and Elizabeth (Eden) Owens.
Rose gave her life to the Lord at an early age and was a life-long member of The Salvation Army in Grand Haven, where, when she was 15, met her future husband, Edward W. Anderson. One month after her 18th birthday on August 23, 1952, they were married and enjoyed 63 years together before he passed away in 2015.
Rose was a very active member of her church serving as Y.P.S.M. (young people’s sergeant major), Sunday school teacher, member of the Songsters choir, Corps Cadets leader and a Silverstar mother. Upon raising her children, Rose excelled in a variety of diverse careers that included office manager at Ottawa County Mental Health Clinic, radio ad sales at WGHN, marketing director at Horizon Group Inc., and property manager of the Manufacturers Marketplace Outlet Mall in Holland. Upon retiring, Rose enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her children and grandchildren between their two homes in Delray Beach, Florida, and West Olive, Michigan.
Rose is survived by her five children: Claudia (Dana) Bryant of Norton Shores, Michigan, Lt. Col. Vicki (Lt. Col. Richard) Amick of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Edward D. (Dianne) Anderson of West Olive, Michigan, Nanci (Scott) Yager of Light House Point, Florida, and Lars E. Anderson of West Olive, Michigan. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and is also survived by her brother, Alfred J. (Joy) Owens of Holton, Michigan.
A Graveside Service for Rose will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lake Forest Cemetery. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Grand Haven Salvation Army, P.O. Box 181, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Rosella’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.