Rosemarie Sieglinde Lampe (Gotz) of Grand Haven was born in Wurzburg, Germany on Oct. 26, 1938, to Heinrich and Katarina “Kathe” Gotz. She passed away peacefully May 12, 2023, with family by her side.
As a child, Rosemarie experienced WW2 bombing of her city and had to flee from her home. In 1956, she met and fell in love with Army Lieutenant, Jerome “Jerry” Lampe of Grand Haven, who preceded her in death in 2003. After marrying, they traveled around Europe before settling back in Grand Haven and having four children: Dan (Doreen) Lampe, Dave (Zeyu Su) Lampe, Theresa Meyer, and Diane (Mike) Peters.
