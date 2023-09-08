Rosemary Cary, age 81, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at her beloved summer residence in Empire. She was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Bay City to John and Clarice (Goudreau) Sirmeyer. On Nov. 28, 1992, she married Howard Garthwaite, who preceded her in death on April 27, 2000.
Rosemary graduated from Bay City St. Joseph Catholic School in 1959, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College, and a master’s degree from Western Michigan University. She worked as a public school administrator for her entire career beginning with the Grand Rapids Public Schools, followed by Kent Intermediate School District, the Michigan State Board of Education, and finishing her career at Muskegon Area Intermediate School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.