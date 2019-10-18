Rosemary (VanToll) Goloversic, age 80, passed away after a battle with cancer on October 11, 2019. She was born October 14, 1938, to Clarence and Marie (Deneau) VanToll in Grand Haven.
Rosemary loved her faith and lived it every day with her actions. She belonged to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake and Prince of Peace in North Muskegon. Rosemary also enjoyed painting, spending time with her grandchildren and being an active caregiver to others. Rosemary retired as a Realtor 10 years ago, working both in Florida and West Michigan throughout her career.
She married William Goloversic, and he preceded her in death on August 18, 2018.
Survivors include her children: Rory (Nora) Hintz, Robin Burdick, Rochelle Maciel, Russ (Lydia) Hintz, Rodney Hintz, Renee Hintz, Racquel “Kelly” (Chris) Meyers and step-daughter, Danielle Marciniak; 19 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Rhonda (Hintz) Dupuis and Rae Lynn (Hintz) Stetson; grandson, Mario Maciel; sister, Louise (VanToll) Ross; and nephew, Larry Carlson.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. October 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake with the Rev. Father David Gross presiding.
Visitation with the family will take place 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Burial will take place at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Share memories with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
