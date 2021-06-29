Mrs. Rosemary Hendrickson, age 67, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 14, 1954, in Hibbing, Minnesota, to Robert and Nellie (Bukvich) McCauley. On November 13, 1976, she married James Hendrickson in Chisholm, Minnesota.
Rosemary was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she devoted many years volunteering her time. Over her lifetime, she and Jim hosted high school students in their home as youth group leaders, she coordinated and facilitated women’s Bible studies, and planned and led women’s retreats. She was a talented sewer and baker, and enjoyed walking and reading. Rosemary was a prayer warrior, who loved taking care of people. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
