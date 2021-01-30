Mrs. Rosemary Wurm, age 85, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021. She was born October 8, 1935, in Muskegon to Frank and Monda (Meyers) Hegedus. On May 5, 1962, she married Larry J. Wurm, and he preceded her on November 15, 2011.
Rosemary was an active member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church, she was involved with the Senior Group, potlucks, funeral luncheons, second handshakes and the festivals. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking, vacationing, gardening and music, especially the church organ.
