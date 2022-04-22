Roy Kenneth Johnson, age 72, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital. He was born on June 29, 1949, in Muskegon, Michigan, the son of Raymond and Marie (Sonnega) Johnson. On August 12, 1972, Roy married Wendy Dean in Muskegon.
Roy was a math professor at Marian University for 30 years. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where he formerly was an elder and currently a deacon. He enjoyed traveling and volunteering at The Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.