Mr. Roy Sexton, age 79, of Spring Lake passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born November 30, 1943, in Mount Vernon, Indiana, to John and Mary (Blackburn) Sexton.
Roy graduated from Clarion State College, Clarion, Pennsylvania, in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. While in college, Roy enjoyed playing chess with his brother, John. Roy taught school for several years, and then he started his own business.
