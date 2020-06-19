Ruby Werschem, age 75, of Spring Lake died at her home, surrounded by her family, on June 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ruby was born February 10, 1945, in White Lake, North Carolina, to Noah and Mary (Russ) Jernigan. Ruby never met a stranger, always thought of others before herself and had a strong, never-wavering faith. After high school, she attended business school in Wilmington, N.C. After graduating from business school, she moved to Washington, D.C. It was in D.C. that she met the love of her life, Harold Werschem Jr., who was in the Air Force. They married in August 1967 and, shortly thereafter, moved to Spring Lake. Ruby worked at several area businesses including Boomer’s Cleaners and Medallion.
