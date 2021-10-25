Russell John Greenbauer, age 87, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at home. He was born September 5, 1934, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Russell and Alice (Shirley) Greenbauer; and he married Mary Jane Polaskey on October 20, 1955, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Russ served his country in the Army. He worked for Nordson Corporation, in manufacturing sales. Russ was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as an usher and helped in the food pantry. He was also a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Grand Haven and the “Idle Hour” breakfast club. Russ also enjoyed golfing.
