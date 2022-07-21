Russell “Russ” Howard Stanton, age 75, of Spring Lake passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 19, 2022, due to an allergic reaction to a bee sting. He was born July 15, 1947, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Robert Louis and Vada Vane (Granger) Stanton. He married the love of his life, Verna Gale Menken, on June 20, 1969, at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church.
Russ graduated from Grand Valley State University with a master’s degree. He worked as an elementary school teacher for Coopersville Public Schools and then Grand Haven Area Public Schools, retiring as director of technologies. He was a very active member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, serving as elder and deacon, working on the food pantry, and was the director of the church’s Christmas tree sale. Russ’ other interests were camping, fishing, pistol league shooting, woodworking, traveling, and being a one-of-a-kind grandfather and family man.
