Russell “Russ” Stanton, 75, of Spring Lake died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
Latest News
- Local rowers prepping for camp with title-winning coach
- Holland mother charged in deaths of 3 children in February
- Safety tips for summer activities
- Bridge work in Grand Haven today; total lane closures on I-96 tonight
- Judge, Yanks on top as baseball returns from All-Star break
- State parks add new 'no swimming' flag
- City Council appoints Lynn Negen to DDA
- Seven Steps Up closing amid financial constraints
Most Popular
Articles
- Two drown in local waters Wednesday
- Body recovered following drowning at North Beach Park
- Longtime local charter boat captain dies
- More strife within Ottawa County's GOP: Party censures 6 commissioners
- Rock the Coast returns to Grand Haven
- Several GOP candidates skip local forum
- Ferrysburg drowning victim identified as Mona Shores football player
- Let's look at abortion from a position of all faiths
- Biblical tabernacle replica comes to Grand Haven
- Christians strip down at nudist community
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Beware of the Christian 'Taliban' (11)
- Your Views (10)
- South pier closed, State Park beach cleared due to alcohol-fueled fights (9)
- Several GOP candidates skip local forum (9)
- Your Views (5)
- Ruling on EPA’s right to regulate greenhouse gases is a capper on a radical term (4)
- Your Views (4)
- Beware of F.E.A.R. – false evidence appearing real (4)
- More strife within Ottawa County's GOP: Party censures 6 commissioners (4)
- Let's look at abortion from a position of all faiths (4)
- Why religion endangers our democracy (3)
- Lowe addresses residency issues in letter to City Council (3)
- Michigan football set to take over GH City Beach (3)
- GOP candidates make up most of primary ballot (3)
- Ottawa County's GOP under fire from American Jewish Committee (3)
- Choosing life: A personal story about choices made (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Supreme Court ended its recent term by doing its job (2)
- Lowe remains on GH City Council (2)
- Your Views (2)
- What’s happening, Grand Haven? (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Meet your Candidates: Douglas VanBennekom (2)
- Former Tribune building razed (2)
- Your Views (2)
- 'There was a major concern for public safety' (2)
- Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Will you choose life? (2)
- Heritage Festival organizers hope to return to Mill Point Park (1)
- The role of the grandparent in today's society (1)
- Meet your Candidates: Roger Bergman (1)
- Meet your Candidates: Roger Belknap (1)
- Father and son fighting for Grand Haven's trees (1)
- Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Olive Twp. charged with murder (1)
- Speaker Pelosi receives Communion at Vatican amid abortion rights debate (1)
- Companies need to get real about climate risk (1)
- From a diesel pup to a diesel dog: CTC diesel student wins gold in national competition (1)
- Construction continues at Schmidt Heritage Park (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Mitt Romney warns America is in dangerous denial (1)
- Online Poll results (1)
- Your Views (1)
- State lawmaker wants Jan. 6 declared 'Remembrance Day' (1)
- City Council OKs recreational marijuana sales (1)
- State OKs plan to close J.H. Campbell power plant in 2025 (1)
- MSU hoops to play Gonzaga on aircraft carrier on Veterans Day (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Why political vandalism isn’t free speech (1)
- Summer is here, but it needs to slow down (1)
- Council quarrels over mayor’s attempted appointment (1)
- ‘Transported into another world’: Mural is Tanglefoot's finishing touch (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Biden must work to free Brittney Griner (1)
- Air quality alert for Tuesday (1)
- League of Women Voters provides voter education tool (1)
- Court Briefs (1)
- GH's Hubner takes fourth at yo-yo nationals (1)
- Born to Ryde: Area motocross prodigy stamps tickets to largest worldwide race (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.