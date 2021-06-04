Ruth A. Kelly, age 76, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. She was born February 6, 1945, in Grand Haven to Clyde and Helen (Jannenga) Kieft. She married Henry “Harry” Kelly on March 14, 1970, in Grand Haven, and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2021, after 51 years of marriage.
Ruth was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary. She was a talented knitter, an avid reader, and loved to feed a crowd. Ruth also enjoyed going to the cabin with her family and friends. Ruth worked for over 60 years with her family at Kieft Insurance Agency. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
