Mrs. Ruth Ann Lewis, age 67, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on September 20, 1952, to Hugh and Winnie (Dean) Lohmeyer; and married Patrick Lewis on September 22, 1990.
Mrs. Lewis had been employed as a cashier for Target. Ruth enjoyed rock music, cake decorating and odd jobs.
