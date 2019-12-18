Ruth Ann Maka, age 76, passed away December 14, 2019. She was born January 19, 1943, to Charles Hippchen and Ethel Pauline (McPheron) Hippchen in Fruitport, Michigan.
Ruth Ann was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Ruth Ann was an avid Scrabble player and competed both in state tournaments and online with the player name “Scat.” She also enjoyed working outside in the yard.
She married Ronald Maka on February 28, 2004, and he survives her along with her children, Brenda (Michael) Mergener and Ronald (Romona) Dancz Jr.; step-children: Cindy (Belton Meyers) Maka, Christopher Maka and Valerie (Anthony) Bacewicz; grandchildren: Jennifer (David), Heather (Jeremy), Ronald III (Claire), Michael II, Melissa, Ryan (Christina), Derek, Aaron and Madeline; great-grandchildren: Emma, Matthew, Mark and Ivan; brothers: Charles (Vie) Hippchen, Thomas (Dollie) Hippchen and Dennis (Jeannie) Hippchen; and sister, Sandra Hippchen. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Charlotte LouAllen.
A Funeral Service will be take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Visitation with the family will be 5-7 Friday evening at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fruitland Township Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Hospice of Michigan. Share memories with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
