Ruth Elaine (Kozicki) Bolthouse, of Benzonia, passed away on March 22, 2022, at The Maples in Frankfort. She was from Grand Haven and lived previously in Spring Lake.
Ruth was an artist in many mediums and known best for her pysanky. A naturalist, she loved gardening, canning and mushroom hunting with her family. Traveling to bluegrass festivals and exploring the country with her husband, Roger, was one of her great joys. They became popular winter campground hosts down south after retirement. Ruth was known for her big heart and good humor. Their home was full of kids and life, lively card games, and the smells of home cooking.
