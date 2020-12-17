Ryan Michael Maguire, age 25 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was born October 24, 1995, in Royal Oak, Michigan, to David and Kerry (Jenkins) Maguire.
Ryan graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 2014, where he played on the football and lacrosse teams. He went on to kick for Alma College before finishing his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. Ryan was a talented athlete and loved working out and staying fit and healthy. He enjoyed golfing with his family, boating on Lake Michigan, and bringing those he loved together. Ryan was a hard worker and always kept busy with his work as a sales engineer for Keyence. He will be remembered and missed by many friends, family and coworkers who hold fond memories with him.
