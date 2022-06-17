Sally Kay Urso, age 80, of Allendale, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Sally was a former CEO of the Grand Rapids Consumers Credit Union. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lenore and Raymond Borgman; daughter, Michele Warn; and nephew, Michael Eparvier. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Nick; children: Laura and Paul Bussa, Kevin Urso, Laura and Dan Roys, Mark Urso, Terry and Ray Stafford; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Eparvier; nieces and nephews.
