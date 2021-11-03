With great sadness, the Klemp family announces the passing of Sander Cyan Klemp — father, son, brother, uncle and friend — due to complications after a hunting accident in December 2020. Sander passed Thursday, October 28, 2021, at age 38, with his mother, sister and girlfriend by his side.
Growing up on the shores of Lake Michigan, Sander could often be found catching waves with his brother, cousin and friends, fishing, or hunting in the woods behind his parents' house. Sander also enjoyed books, always wondering and searching for a better understanding of the world around him, including theoretical physics and quantum theory. He was fascinated with World War II and the men and women who served our country. In recent years, his main focus was co-parenting his treasured daughter, Tatum, with whom he enjoyed having singalongs with during rides in his truck and swimming with at the Muskegon Yacht Club.
