Sandra L. Doyly age, 80, of Mears and formerly of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at home. She was born March 16, 1940 in Muskegon, the daughter of Claire and Bonnie (Kohns) Baird.
Sandy was raised in Muskegon and moved to Grand Haven at the age of 19. She married Robert Doyly on March 10, 1962. She was a teacher’s assistant at Ottawa Community Mental Health before her retirement. The Doyly’s moved to Mears in 1992. She was a member of Mears United Methodist Church.
