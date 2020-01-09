Sandra Kay Olthof, age 80 of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born July 28, 1939, in Caledonia, Michigan, to the late Frank and Rose (Maichele) Polinskey.
Sandra married Charles Olthof on August 19, 1967, in Holland, Michigan. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2010.
Sandra lived in Grand Haven for 44 years, after moving here from Holland. She worked at Meijer in Grand Haven for over 40 years, and was a longtime member of First Christian Reformed Church. Sandra loved biking, knitting and feeding the wildlife around her home. She loved her children, and especially loved spending time with her granddaughter and great-grandson.
Sandra will be lovingly remembered and missed by her two daughters and caregivers, Sue Earl and Kim Olthof, both of Grand Haven; granddaughter, Brandee Earl; great-grandson, Kartyr Ortquist; sister, Pat Baldwin of Holland; sisters-in-law, Coralyn (Bill) Postema and Marilyn Polinskey; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; son, Doug Earl; two brothers, Ken and Jerry Polinskey; and brothers-in-law: Hank (Gladys) Olthof, John (Marge) Olthof and George (Paula) Olthof.
The Memorial Service for Sandra will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at First Christian Reformed Church with Mr. Art Tuls officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.