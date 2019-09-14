On September 12, 2019, Sandy passed away peacefully in her sleep at Angela Hospice Care Center in Livonia, Michigan. Born into this world on June 8, 1951, she was 68 years old.
Sandy is survived by her son, Matthew (his partner Allison), and her husband of 35 years, Michael. Sandy was preceded in death by her sister, Sheryl Feustel. Sandy is survived by her sister, Sue Stobbelaar; and by her sisters-in-law: Susan Dwyer (David), Karen (Robin) Souders, Deborah (Scott) Romej and Carol Romej (Joy Johnsen). Her brothers-in-law, Daniel Romej and Richard Stobbelaar; her father-in-law, Norbert; her mother-in-law, Irene Romej; and her many nieces and nephews: James Feustel (great-nephews Parker and Noah) and Michael Feustel (great-nieces Emma and Isabelle, and great-nephew Christopher), Tracey (Steve) Quigley, Shelley (Jerry) Parks (great-nephew Rogan and great-niece Rhianna), Kevin Souders, Kathryn Souders, Lauren Mazzella, Marissa Kelly, Rich Freeman, and Kristin Cooper.
Sandy was born in Spring Lake, Michigan, but spent much of her life on the old west side of Ann Arbor. She spent her early years enjoying Bliss Beach. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, and had converted from the Wolverines to the Spartans when her son, Matt, attended and then graduated from MSU. She is a graduate of Spring Lake High (1969) and has two degrees from the University of Michigan: her B.A. (1974) and a Master of Social Work (1983). She was a social worker in Ann Arbor for nearly 30 years, specializing in child therapy. When she retired from social work, she enjoyed her time with children at Annie’s Day Care. She was the pied piper of children; she had a gift for relating to children. They often asked for their “Aunt” Sandy. She enjoyed walking downtown, conversing with her neighbors and the companionship of her dogs.
Sandy’s life is summed up by the starfish parable. A beach walker is picking up starfish washed ashore by the high tide, and gently throwing them back into the ocean. A puzzled passerby asks what she is doing. The walker says, “I am saving the starfish.” The passerby responds, “But there are thousands of starfish and only one of you, what difference can you make?” She replies, “I make a difference for everyone I touch.”
Sandy will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Sandy’s name to the Humane Society of Huron Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.