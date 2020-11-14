Sandra “Sandy” Amber, age 70 of Grand Haven, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon.
Sandy was born January 28, 1950, to Clarence and Doris (Dove) Timmreck at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She lived in the Grand Haven area her whole life. She worked at Sportsman’s Bar for over 30 years as a manager. She loved her job and had numerous great friends there. Sandy loved her garden and planting flowers, but most of all being with her daughters and grandchildren. She was the most loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.