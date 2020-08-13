Sandy (McGreevy) Werschem, age 76, marched through the Gates of Heaven to be with her “Sweet Jesus” and parents on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Sandy was born May 3, 1944, to Robert and Evelyn McGreevy in Grand Haven and resided in the area all of her life.
Sandy devoted her life to be a loving mother and grandmother. She also worked several years at Rich’s Grocery and Rite Aide Pharmacy in Spring Lake.
Sandy is survived by her son, Scott (Amy) Werschem; two daughters, Beth (Darin) Ehrenberger and Traci (Tim Scobey) Laporte; grandchildren: Brittany George, Lauryn Werschem, Zachary Werschem, Haily George, Tyler Laporte, Sara Scobey and Katelyn Scobey; brother, Robert (Lynn) McGreavy; and special cousin, “Sister” Susan (Ed) Warren.
A private family celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Phoenix Crematory Services, Muskegon, Michigan.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Poppen House/Harbor Hospice, 2065 E. Mount Garfield Road, Norton Shores, MI 49444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.