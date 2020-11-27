Sandra Schamper (nee Buitenwert), age 73 of Holland, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.
Sandi had a knack for crafts, and loved sewing, crafting and ceramics, even having a kiln in her home for many years! She loved antiquing and adding to a beautiful Christmas Village she kept, which took up over 30 feet some years. Sandi’s happy place was on the water, and she cherished the moments she spent at her cottage in Grand Haven with her family and boating on the lake. Sandi’s grandchildren were the light of her life – whether she was asking Logan about what he ate that day, conquering her fear of heights and zip-lining with Ashleigh, or baking with Jack, she always made time for them.
