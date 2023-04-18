Sandra VanEizenga

Sandra VanEizenga (McCoy), age 83 of Nunica, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Sandra's first love was The Lord and she accepted Jesus into her heart when she was a young child. She loved to share the gospel with others and considered it a privilege and priority.

