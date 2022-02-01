Sara Holzgen, D.O., age 39, of Nunica, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident Sunday, January 9, 2021. She was born March 4, 1982, in Lakeville, Minnesota, to Richard and Patricia (Giles) Staupe. On May 16, 2009, she married Bryan Holzgen Jr., and together have two loving sons.
Sara was born to be an OB/GYN. She loved what she did and truly cared for all of her patients. She always put others before herself and that could be seen in all that she did. No matter how full her plate was, how packed her schedule was, she would always find a way to make time for her patients.
