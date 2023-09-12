Scott Allen Bazany, age 60 of North Muskegon, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. He was born on December 8, 1962, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Paul and Lucy (Patterson) Bazany. Scott married Michele Chupp on July 1, 2017, in Muskegon.
Scott graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1981. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and worked as supervisor for Ottawa County Juvenile Detention for many years. Scott was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, golfing and shore fishing. He also had a passion for traveling, and especially loved spending time up north in the U.P. Scott also enjoyed sports and was a loyal fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and U of M football.
