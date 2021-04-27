Scott Michael Duga, age 48, of Grand Haven toasted goodbye to this life on April 22, 2021, after a brave battle with cancer. Scott was born on March 21, 1973, in Grand Haven to Stuart W. Duga Sr. and Colleen (LeMieux) Duga.
Scott was employed at the Eagles Aerie 925 in Grand Haven, where he worked as a maintenance person and, early on, as a cook. Before that, he worked as a cook at several local restaurants. Besides being a member of the Eagles, he was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 2326. Scott loved sports, especially the Detroit Lions and the University of Michigan Wolverines, which stemmed from his early years growing up in Ann Arbor. He was a talented cartoonist and a fierce Words with Friends opponent. He also enjoyed doing yard work, playing Pokémon Go and had a keen interest in “Chariots of Gods” by Erich von Daniken.
