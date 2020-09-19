Scott Joseph Benkert, age 52, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at home after a short battle with cancer. He was born December 20, 1967, in Grand Haven, to Donald and Patricia (Donner) Benkert; and married Julie Dawn Wilke on December 19, 2003.
Scott served his country in the Navy and worked at Bos Construction as a trim carpenter. He loved camping, kayaking, gardening, building, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends. Scott was well known for being in charge of the Mystery Creek Halloween Festivities.
