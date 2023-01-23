Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%.