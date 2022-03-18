Sharon Henrie Lake of Grand Haven passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the age of 70, with her sister at her side. She was born on March 26, 1951, in Greenville, Michigan, to the late Clarence and Vivian (Fishell) Lake.
Sharon graduated from Ionia High School and later earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science from Ferris State University. She lived in the Grand Haven and Spring Lake area for many years, and worked as a corporate trainer for Applebee’s Restaurant. Sharon’s true passion was for quilting, and over the years, she made many quilts for family, friends and U.S. veterans. She was proud to be a life-long member of the VFW, and proud of her honorary membership into the 281st Assault Helicopter Company Association, known as the Wolf Pack, for her Quilt of Valor contributions. Sharon was often recognized for her beautifully creative, one-block-wonder quilt designs, as well as her leadership and friendship within her quilting social groups. She enjoyed traveling, and loved her cats and her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
