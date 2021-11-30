Sharon Kaye Souser, born in 1943 in Grand Haven, Michigan, was the owner of Champagne Real Estate and the beloved wife of Russell Souser, who passed away on November 23, 2021. She was 78 years young.
Throughout her 49 years of marriage with Russell, Sharon owned Sharon's Clip and Curl in Spring Lake, Michigan, before relocating to Northern California. Sharon loved to gamble, with her favorite games being roulette and keno. Sharon enjoyed over 25 years of boating throughout the delta. She loved reading, gardening and soaking in the sun.
