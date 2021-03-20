Sharon L. Kraft, age 77, of Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away peacefully into glory on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born May 1, 1943, in Claresholm, Alberta, Canada, to the Rev. Henry and Irene (Schuringa) Petersen. Most of her childhood years were spent in Platte, South Dakota.
She attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, then graduated from University of Michigan with her BSN. Later, she earned her MSN from Wayne State University. She retired from Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.