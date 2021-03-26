Sharon L. “DeeDee” Noell, age 84, peacefully passed away on March 24, 2021.
Sharon was born on December 29, 1936 in Grand Haven, Michigan to Cletus and Hazel Trinker. She is survived by her daughters: Janice and John Spickelmire of Idaho, Barbara and Paul Williamson of Allegan, Gerri Nichols and Bill Mead of Williamston; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; Sister Carolyn Brown of Grand Haven. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Noell, her parents, and brother Clayton Trinker.
