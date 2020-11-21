Sharon VanderJagt, age 74, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at North Ottawa Community Hospital in Grand Haven. She was born May 20, 1946, in Muskegon, to Leonard and Ann (Ripka) VanderJagt.
Sharon was a member of Fruitport Congregational United Church of Christ. She worked as a secretary for Spring Lake Public Schools for a total of 36 years, for both the middle school and as recreation secretary. Sharon served as a 4-H leader for Muskegon County 4-H Fair, but most of all loved and adored her two granddaughters; scrapbooking with them every Thursday. She also enjoyed crocheting and reading, and never missed attending her grandchildren’s academic and sporting events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.