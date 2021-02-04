Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Shawnlyn “Shawnie” Stong, age 46 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
She was born on September 30, 1974 in Grand Haven, MI to James and Karen Sue (Sullivan) Walsh. Shawnlyn married Jeffrey R. Stong on May 20, 1995 in Twin Lake, MI. Shawnlyn lived in Grand Haven most of her life, having previously lived in Virginia Beach, VA and University City, MO for a short time.
