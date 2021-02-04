Shawnlyn “Shawnie” Stong, age 46 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

She was born on September 30, 1974 in Grand Haven, MI to James and Karen Sue (Sullivan) Walsh. Shawnlyn married Jeffrey R. Stong on May 20, 1995 in Twin Lake, MI. Shawnlyn lived in Grand Haven most of her life, having previously lived in Virginia Beach, VA and University City, MO for a short time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.