Sheila Allen (9/28/1966 – 3/5/2021), age 54, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with breast cancer, on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Surviving are husband Roger Allen, who she was with for 23 years; mother, Carolyn Holcomb of Michigan; father, Gary (Judy) Stevens of Texas; brother, Norman Stevens; sister, Jeannette Wiegand (and Chris); and sister, Joni Dunn. Also surviving are daughters: Marlisa (and Barbara) Parsley, Rebecca (and Sean) Montgomery, Patricia Richardson, Debbie (and Lee) Parsley; step-children: Joe (and Brittany) Allen, Deborah Allen, Kevin (and Judy) Allen; 16 grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her D&G Tribe.
