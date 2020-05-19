Shellyrae A. DeMarco, age 59, passed away on May 14, 2020 following a long-term illness.
She was born on September 21, 1960 to Raymond Sova and Kaylen Dubault in Muskegon. Shelly was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed family, friends, cooking, reading, gardening, bicycling, kayaking and golf.
