Sherilyn Kay Russell, age 76, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2021, at SKLD in Zeeland, Michigan. Born in Alma, Michigan, on November 1, 1944, to Carl and May (Rockafellow) Bigelow, she grew up in Alma and married Karlen (Buzz) Russell on July 27, 1963, in St. Louis, Michigan. She lived a short time in Cadillac, Michigan, before settling in St. Johns, Michigan, to raise her family.
Sherie was a homemaker for approximately 10 years and very involved in her children’s athletics and activities, and volunteered as a Brownie/Girl Scout leader. Later, she began working in the dental field as a dental assistant. After her children were grown, Sherie and Buzz moved to Grand Haven to pursue a life of sailing on beautiful Lake Michigan. She was an avid member of the Grand River Sailing Club for over 20 years, where she volunteered often and held various positions, including commodore. Every week, she participated in the Wednesday night sailboat races. She was also a member of CORE (Clean-Up Our River Environment) for several years.
