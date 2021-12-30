Mr. Sherman Correll, age 80, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. He was born November 25, 1941, in Coopersville to Harry and Bernice (Peterson) Correll. On July 3, 1995, he married Linda Weber-Rebone in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Sherman was a member of All Shores Wesleyan Church. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Texas hold-em enthusiast and won several tournaments. He collected baseball cards, and enjoyed golfing. Most of all loved his family and especially enjoyed being active in his grandchildren’s lives and sharing his sense of humor with all.
