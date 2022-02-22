Sherrill Lynn Bonselaar, age 79 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at home. She was born on June 11, 1942, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Fred and Catherine (Johnson) Ten Hagen. Sherrill married Ronald Bonselaar Sr. on January 23, 1960, in Grand Haven.
Sherrill graduated from Grand Haven High School, and then Muskegon Community College where she obtained her nursing certificate. She worked for North Ottawa Community Hospital as LPN for several years, and then worked for some time at a doctor’s office in Muskegon. Sherrill and Ron enjoyed traveling all over the United States in their motorhome, spending winters in Casa Grande, Arizona, and other warm areas, occasionally stopping in to the casino along the way.
