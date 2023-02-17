Mrs. Sheryl L. Smith, 75, of Grand Haven, died Friday, February 17, 2023, at Christian Haven Home. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
