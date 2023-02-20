Mrs. Sheryl L. Smith was 75 years old at the time of her passing and was born on Nov. 18, 1947, in Grand Haven, Michigan. Her parents were Donald and Ruth (Houghtaling) Nuvill. She went to be with her Lord Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Christian Haven Home in Grand Haven. She married Daniel M. Smith on Nov. 15, 1969, and he preceded her in death on April 29, 2020.
Sheryl had a strong connection to her community through her membership at Hope Reformed Church and involvement with Westshore DeColores. She grew up in Grand Haven with her five siblings, many cousins, aunts, and uncles. After marrying Dan, she enjoyed many years of world travel while Dan served in the U.S. Navy.
