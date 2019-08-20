Shirley Ann Deater, age 80, of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born August 8, 1939, in Midland, Michigan, to the late John and Verna Mae (Rodgers) Haywood.
Shirley married Frank Deater on April 1, 1976, in Grant, Michigan. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2008.
Shirley worked for Magna Donnelly Corp. for 21 years and retired in 2003. She enjoyed reading a good book, shopping, knitting and crocheting, traveling, and going to the casino with friends.
Shirley will be missed by her daughters, Jan (Steve) Akey of Zeeland and Darci Woonacott of Spring Lake; sons, Robert (Jody) Woonacott and James Woonacott, all of Grand Haven; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and close friend, Sally Dick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; sister, Jackie Vanorder; brother, Kelly Haywood; step-children: Leann, Steve and Vance Deater; granddaughter, Megan Woonacott; and great-grandson, Brenden Noble.
A Graveside Service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Deepdale Memorial Gardens in Lansing, Michigan, with Pastor Christopher Bigg officiating. A Memorial Service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Pinewood Place with Pastor Kelvin Miller officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Shirley’s online guestbook.
